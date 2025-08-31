Houston weather: Dodging storms for Labor Day weekend

The Brief A risk of street flooding is possible on Sunday and Monday due to heavy rainfall in the viewing area. Labor Day weekend could see showers in waves, but a significant severe risk is not expected. Rain chances and humidity will drop starting Tuesday, with pleasant temperatures arriving midweek.



Sunday is shaping up to be stormy, and now Labor Day looks wet too. The good news is that rain should come through in waves, so there may be extended periods of time with quiet weather. Just keep an eye on your FOX26 weather app for rain that could move in quickly.

Heavy Rain Possible

The entire viewing area does have a threat of street flooding with any stronger storm through Monday.

Sunday has the highest chance of isolated street flooding, the FOX26 viewing area is at a 2/4 risk. Some locations could pick up a quick 2-4" in a short amount of time. There is no widespread severe risk at this time. When you see a flooded roadway, turn around. Don’t drown.

Lower Humidity on the Way

Rain chances will decrease beginning on Tuesday. With lower rain chances comes lower humidity. You can expect pleasant early morning temperatures midweek with some locations waking up to the upper-60s. Enjoy while it lasts.

The Tropics

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa later on Monday and the National Hurricane Center is giving this area only a 30% chance to become a depression or tropical storm over the next 7 days. Don’t let your guard down as the peak of the hurricane season is less than 2 weeks away.