Residents at the Lockwood Landing Apartments in northeast Houston are grappling with the aftermath of severe storms that battered the area in mid-May, with many confronting severe damage.

FOX 26 spoke with tenants about the continuing struggle to live amid the ruins of collapsed roofs, persistent leaks, and rampant mold growth.

John Cherry, a resident affected by the conditions, shared his plight: "These apartments, to be honest, are not livable because I’m here in this room and I can smell that mold in that restroom. I’m dealing with it because I have no choice," Cherry said.

Three weeks post-storm, individuals like Cherry are forced to replace ruined furniture and employ plastic sheeting to safeguard what remains, all while contending with mold from unrepaired leaks – a visible dark stain on his bathroom ceiling tells the tale.

The situation for others is more dire, with some unable to reside in their apartments. Jessica Wilson, another resident, recounted the deluge invading her home and the daily routine of checking and cleaning up the aftermath.

Wilson currently resides in a hotel provided by FEMA, fortunate in the security of temporary accommodation. Her son, however, was not so fortunate, losing clothes, furniture – everything.

Visible through the window, the devastation includes a collapsed roof over an emptied apartment. Wilson's concern now is the future, as FEMA's housing support is confirmed only until the month's end. The uncertainty remains: "After that if we need more help, where will it come from?" she asked.

FOX 26 reached out to FEMA and the Lockwood Landing Apartments but did not receive a response in time for this story.