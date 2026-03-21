SWAT scene underway near Houston's Washington Avenue following shooting

The Brief A SWAT scene is underway at a condominium on Center Street. One person was shot at the scene early Saturday morning. It's not clear if a suspect is barricaded at the scene.



A SWAT scene is underway near Houston's Washington Avenue following an early morning shooting.

Houston: Center Street SWAT scene

What they're saying:

The scene is at a condominium on Center Street, near Studemont Street and Washington Avenue.

Police say the scene started with a shooting call at about 5 a.m. Saturday. One person was shot, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

A SWAT team has been called to the scene, but police say it's not clear if there is a suspect barricaded.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.