SWAT scene underway near Houston's Washington Avenue following shooting
HOUSTON - A SWAT scene is underway near Houston's Washington Avenue following an early morning shooting.
Houston: Center Street SWAT scene
What they're saying:
The scene is at a condominium on Center Street, near Studemont Street and Washington Avenue.
Police say the scene started with a shooting call at about 5 a.m. Saturday. One person was shot, but their injuries are not life-threatening.
A SWAT team has been called to the scene, but police say it's not clear if there is a suspect barricaded.
This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Houston Police Department.