Expand / Collapse search

SWAT scene underway near Houston's Washington Avenue following shooting

By and
Published  March 21, 2026 12:37pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • A SWAT scene is underway at a condominium on Center Street.
    • One person was shot at the scene early Saturday morning.
    • It's not clear if a suspect is barricaded at the scene.

HOUSTON - A SWAT scene is underway near Houston's Washington Avenue following an early morning shooting.

Houston: Center Street SWAT scene

What they're saying:

The scene is at a condominium on Center Street, near Studemont Street and Washington Avenue.

Police say the scene started with a shooting call at about 5 a.m. Saturday. One person was shot, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

A SWAT team has been called to the scene, but police say it's not clear if there is a suspect barricaded.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.

The Source: Houston Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyHoustonWashington Avenue