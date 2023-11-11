Firefighters are at the scene of a warehouse fire in north Houston on Saturday morning.

According to the Houston Fire Department, crews are performing extinguishment efforts in the 2000 block of Semmes Street.

The fire has been upgraded to a 2-alarm fire.

There are no reports of injuries to firefighters or civilians at this time.

The fire department also says there is no evacuation or shelter-in-place order at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.