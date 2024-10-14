Houston verdict: Man charged with allegedly killing former college basketball player found not guilty

The man who was on trial for allegedly killing a former college basketball player was found not guilty on Monday afternoon by a Houston jury.

Tristan Woodards was on trial accused of killing Eddie Lanier, III, back on October 9, 2022.

The incident occurred after Houston police were called out to reports of a shooting on the 12000 block of Dunlap Drive in front of Willow Ridge Apartments.

When officers arrived, they found Lanier shot multiple times in the driver's seat of his Toyota Camry.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

If you have any information on what may have happened in the shooting, contact Houston police or Houston Crime Stoppers.