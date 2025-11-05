Male shot, killed at Houston U-Haul facility, police say
HOUSTON - Houston Police are investigating a U-Haul facility after someone was reportedly shot and killed at the scene.
Houston U-Haul facility shooting
What we know:
Police were called at about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday to a U-Haul facility in the 6400 block of the Eastex Freeway, near King and Tuscon Streets.
According to police, a caller said a male was shot at the location.
Officers are investigating.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Houston Police Department.