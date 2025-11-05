Male shot, killed at Houston U-Haul facility, police say

The Brief A person was reportedly shot and killed at a facility near the Eastex Freeway. Houston Police are investigating.



Houston Police are investigating a U-Haul facility after someone was reportedly shot and killed at the scene.

Houston U-Haul facility shooting

What we know:

Police were called at about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday to a U-Haul facility in the 6400 block of the Eastex Freeway, near King and Tuscon Streets.

According to police, a caller said a male was shot at the location.

Officers are investigating.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.