Houston truck driver seeks help after semi stolen from parking lot

A Houston truck driver is calling on the community for help after his brand-new semi-truck was stolen from a parking lot. The owner, Carey Jordan, had invested his family’s savings into purchasing the truck to start his own business days before.

The theft occurred at the TA Express Truck Stop on the 12000 block of the South Freeway. Surveillance footage shows an unknown man in dark clothes and a reflective vest breaking into the passenger door and driving it off the lot. Jordan bought the 2019 International LT 625 for a total of $45,000 on Nov. 144 and paid to park it at the truck stop for two weeks. Five days later, he and his wife returned to check on the truck, only to find it missing.

"The staff in the truck stop...he said, ‘It wasn’t towed, it was stolen. It happens. Hey, it happens.’ But, no, it shouldn’t happen," Jordan said. "It’s a minor thing to you, but no, this is not minor to me. I need that back."

Police are investigating the incident. Anyone who spots the truck is urged to contact law enforcement.

Jordan had been driving trucks for about a year and was preparing to launch his veteran-owned trucking business. He also had a message for the thief: "If you use that same effort... obviously, you were talented enough to get in that truck, if you use that same effort to put in your own dream, you wouldn't have to go through that. You would be just as successful. What you're getting is temporary, but what you're taking from me could be potentially permanent."

Despite the setback, Jordan is determined to continue providing for his family, which includes three children.