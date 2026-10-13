Houston travel: Fiber optic cable damage causing delays at Bush Intercontinental Airport

The Brief Travelers at Bush Intercontinental Airport may experience significant delays following damage to a fiber-optic line on Tuesday, according to Houston Airports. In a release, airport officials said a construction contractor damaged the fiber-optic line. Airport officials say flight delays and cancellations are possible throughout Tuesday evening.



Travelers at Bush Intercontinental Airport may experience significant delays following damage to a fiber-optic line on Tuesday, according to Houston Airports.

What we know:

In a release, airport officials said a construction contractor damaged the fiber-optic line.

Airport officials say flight delays and cancellations are possible throughout Tuesday evening.

Houston Airports said Customs wait times for international arrivals at Bush Intercontinental Airport are back to normal, as of 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Passengers who have questions about their flights should contact their airlines, airport officials said.



Airport officials said crews are onsite making repairs.

What we don't know:

Airport officials did not provide an estimated time on when the repairs may be completed.

If you are traveling out of Bush Intercontinental Airport, you should check with your airline to see if your flight is affected.