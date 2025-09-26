Suspect charged in west Houston chase that injured deputies, HPD says

The Brief Mark Ryan Willams is reportedly facing new charges. He allegedly led a chase on the Sam Houston Tollway following a traffic stop. Police say he then backed a box truck into patrol vehicles, injuring three deputies.



The suspect in Thursday's west Houston chase is being charged for the incident, according to Houston Police.

Houston crime: Suspect charged in box truck chase

What we know:

Police tell FOX 26 that the suspect is 35-year-old Mark Ryan Williams. He is reportedly being charged with Aggravated Against a Public Servant and Evading Arrest.

He reportedly remains in a hospital.

What we don't know:

No other updates are available at this time.

West Houston chase, deputy-involved shooting

The backstory:

According to HPD Lt. Larry Crowson, the incident started at around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday.

A Harris County Precinct 5 constable deputy was doing a traffic stop on a man (now identified as Mark Williams) in a box truck. Allegedly, he was on the Sam Houston Tollway, and license plate detectors determined that the vehicle had regularly used tolls without paying.

The deputy had Williams' driver's license and allegedly learned that he had a few outstanding warrants. Lt. Crowson said there were at least two felony warrants.

As the deputy went to arrest the suspect, he allegedly drove away. There was a brief chase that ended at a townhouse complex on Trail Hollow Drive.

Two other constable deputies joined the first deputy at this point.

Allegedly, Williams reached a dead end on Trail Hollow, then reversed the box truck and backed into the deputies' vehicles.

Lt. Crowson said a deputy then got out of one of the vehicles and started shooting at the suspect. The suspect reportedly wasn't struck by the gunfire.

Williams then fled the scene on foot and ran through the complex.

Allegedly, a resident told deputies that Williams ran into his home and was hiding upstairs. Deputies went in and took the suspect into custody, but he was reportedly taken to a hospital since he cut his wrist.

The deputies involved were also hospitalized with "minor cuts and scrapes from being knocked around by the patrol cars," according to Lt. Crowson. They are expected to recover.

Investigations underway

What's next:

Houston Police investigators and the Harris County District Attorney's Office will conduct separate investigations into this incident.

What we don't know:

The deputies involved in this incident haven't been identified.

There is no confirmed information regarding Williams' outstanding warrants.