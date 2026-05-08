Houston traffic: US-59, SH-288 closures due to Alabama Street bridge demolition

The Brief TxDOT crews plan to demolish the second portion of the Alabama Street bridge this weekend, causing road closures. The work is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. on Friday and continue through 5 a.m. on Monday, May 11. US-59 Southwest Freeway southbound lanes and the Highway 288 southbound exit ramp to US-59 southbound will be closed. There is a detour map below.



Major traffic changes are coming to the Midtown area this weekend as crews plan to demolish the second portion of the Alabama Street bridge.

Weekend road closures

What we know:

The work is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. on Friday and continue through 5 a.m. on Monday, May 11.

During the demolition, the US-59 Southwest Freeway southbound lanes and Highway 288 southbound exit ramp to US-59 southbound will be closed.

After the work is finished, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) officials say Alabama Street will remain closed between Chenevert and St. Emanuel Street until February 2027, as crews build the new bridge over the US-59 mainlanes.

The detour map can be seen below.

Dig deeper:

To see more about the closures and see detours, click here.

World Cup preparation pauses construction

TxDOT will be briefly pausing construction from June 1 to Aug. 1 in the East Downtown area for World Cup events.

There are crews currently preparing East Downtown for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Fan Fest.

The area bounded by Walker Street to the north, Polk Street to the south, Hutchins Street to the west, and Emancipation Avenue to the east will be blocked off.