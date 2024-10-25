Separate crashes have shut down inbound traffic on two major Houston highways Friday morning.

Drivers heading into Houston from the north will want to check their route.

US-59 Eastex Freeway at Crosstimbers Street

All southbound mainlanes of the US-59 Eastex Freeway are shut down at Crosstimbers.

According to Houston TranStar, two vehicles were involved in the crash that occurred shortly after 3 a.m.

Vehicles are being redirected to the feeder road.

I-45 North Freeway before Greens Road

All southbound mainlines of the I-45 North Freeway are shutdown before Greens Road.

According to Houston TranStar, the crash occurred around 3:48 a.m., and involves a heavy truck.

A HAZMAT spill is being cleaned up.

