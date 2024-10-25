Houston traffic: Crashes shut down US-59, I-45 Friday morning
HOUSTON - Separate crashes have shut down inbound traffic on two major Houston highways Friday morning.
Drivers heading into Houston from the north will want to check their route.
US-59 Eastex Freeway at Crosstimbers Street
All southbound mainlanes of the US-59 Eastex Freeway are shut down at Crosstimbers.
According to Houston TranStar, two vehicles were involved in the crash that occurred shortly after 3 a.m.
Vehicles are being redirected to the feeder road.
I-45 North Freeway before Greens Road
All southbound mainlines of the I-45 North Freeway are shutdown before Greens Road.
According to Houston TranStar, the crash occurred around 3:48 a.m., and involves a heavy truck.
A HAZMAT spill is being cleaned up.
