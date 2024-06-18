A major crash involving a red Toyota Tacoma, a semi-truck, and another vehicle occurred on the northbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway (I-69) at Bissonnet. The accident, which took place around 2:39 a.m., resulted in a complete shutdown of the freeway and significant traffic delays.

Authorities have confirmed that the incident is a hazmat situation, contributing to the prolonged clearance time. The traffic backup extends all the way to the Beltway, creating substantial delays for morning commuters.

Motorists are advised to exit the freeway well before Bissonnet and use alternative routes. The frontage roads remain open, and it is recommended to exit before the Beltway to utilize these feeder roads for travel into town. Traffic is being diverted off the freeway before reaching Bissonnet to mitigate the congestion.

As of the latest update at 5:32 a.m., the northbound lanes remain closed, and traffic conditions have not improved. Commuters are urged to monitor traffic reports and plan their routes accordingly to avoid further delays.