Houston traffic: Tomball Parkway southbound lanes closed due to crash

There is heavy traffic along Highway 249 in northwest Houston after a crash involving at least five vehicles, officials said.

According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4's Office, an accident happened on Tomball Parkway near North Gessner Road. At this time, all other details surrounding the incident are limited.

The constable's office confirms two people were trapped inside vehicles.



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Multiple lanes have been closed. Houston TranStar reports the incident happened in the southbound lane near Mills Road.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this article as more information is released.