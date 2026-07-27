Houston traffic: SH-99 at Cypress Rosehill lanes closed due to heavy truck accident

There is complete roadway closure in northwest Houston after a concrete truck overturned on Grand Parkway, according to Harris County officials.

Houston Transtar shows all main lanes of SH-99 Grand Parkway West at Cypress Rosehill are closed due to a vehicle accident.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department said their Technical Rescue Team was at the scene to help the Spring Creek Fire Department with an extrication.

One person was taken to the hospital by LifeFlight.