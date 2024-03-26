We have a traffic alert for Houston drivers who use South Sam Houston Tollway.

Starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, the right, northbound main lane on the South Sam Houston Tollway between Briar Forest Drive and the South Plaza will be closed.

The northbound Briar Forest Drive entrance ramp, and the northbound Boheme Drive exit ramp will be closed.

The closure will be in effect until 3 p.m. on Wednesday and resume again on Thursday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.