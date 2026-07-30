Houston traffic: Lanes closed on I-59 northbound at Chimney Rock due to crash

Drivers will see heavy traffic on the Southwest Freeway going northbound near Gulfton due to an accident on Thursday.

Houston Transtar is reporting lane closures on I-59 Southwest northbound at Chimney Rock Road due to a crash and a truck losing its load.\

According to Harris County Sheriff's Office Lt. Garza, a truck and trailer lost a load of scrap metal.

First responders are at the scene to assist.

No injuries have been reported at this time.