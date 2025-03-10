The Brief All I-45 North southbound lanes are closed at Rayford after a two vehicle accident. Traffic must exit the highway and use the service road. It is unclear when the highway will reopen.



An accident in northern Harris County has completely shut down I-45 Monday morning.

I-45 at Rayford Road closed

What we know:

According to Houston Transtar, I-45 North southbound at Rayford and Sawdust Road is closed after a two-vehicle accident.

A family of seven in one van crashed with one man in a white Chevy pickup truck, according to officials. Three people have been confirmed dead. The driver of the pickup truck and three others were taken to Memorial Hermann.

Authorities say the van had a flat tire on the inside shoulder of the freeway. The pickup truck ran into the van after catching the corner of it.

Two males and a female from the van were pronounced dead at the scene.

Four other passengers from the van, including an 11-year-old, were taken to Memorial Hermann downtown to be treated for injuries. Another person from the van was taken to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands as a precaution.

Harris County Constable Mark Herman reports traffic is forced to exit the highway and use the service road.

What we don't know:

The condition of those involved is unknown at this time. It is also unclear what caused the crash.