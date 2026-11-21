North Houston crash clears, I-45 near Beltway 8 reopen
HOUSTON - Interstate 45 cleared in north Houston on Saturday shortly after a crash reportedly blocked off part of the highway.
The crash was in the southbound lanes of the freeway near Beltway 8. A picture from Harris County Lt. Terry Garza showed traffic at a standstill.
The lieutenant later shared that the crash had cleared, and all lanes were back open.
Details on the crash itself are not available.
The Source: Harris County Lieutenant Terry Garza and Houston TranStar