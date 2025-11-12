Houston traffic: I-10 East at Dell Dale, all lanes closed due to crash

All lanes of I-10 East Freeway are shutdown after a major crash involving multiple vehicles near Channelview on Wednesday morning.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office reported three vehicles got into a crash going westbound on I-10 East Freeway at Dell Dale Boulevard, coming into the Houston-area.

All westbound lanes have been shutdown and traffic is being diverted at the Dell Dale and Beltway 8 East exit.

Drivers should find an alternate route and expect delays.