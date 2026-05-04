Traffic: 18-wheeler accident on I-45 North near Highway 242

The Brief A heavy truck accident has caused multiple lanes to close on I-45 at Highway 242 near The Woodlands. It appears a Coca-Cola 18-wheeler lost the side wall and whatever it was carrying has spilled out onto the roadway. Authorities have not said what caused the accident.



A heavy truck accident has caused multiple lanes to close on I-45 near The Woodlands on Monday morning.

18-wheeler accident

What we know:

Houston Transtar is reporting an incident on I-45 Northbound at Highway 242 in Montgomery County.

According to The Woodlands Fire Department, an 18-wheeler crashed with another vehicle and it overturned.

Two people inside the vehicle were evaluated at the scene. The truck driver was taken to a nearby hospital, officials said.

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SkyFOX flew over the scene, and the 18-wheeler appeared to be a Coca-Cola truck. The truck had a variety of drinks it was carrying which spilled onto the roadway.