Traffic: 18-wheeler accident on I-45 North near Highway 242
HOUSTON - A heavy truck accident has caused multiple lanes to close on I-45 near The Woodlands on Monday morning.
18-wheeler accident
What we know:
Houston Transtar is reporting an incident on I-45 Northbound at Highway 242 in Montgomery County.
According to The Woodlands Fire Department, an 18-wheeler crashed with another vehicle and it overturned.
Two people inside the vehicle were evaluated at the scene. The truck driver was taken to a nearby hospital, officials said.
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SkyFOX flew over the scene, and the 18-wheeler appeared to be a Coca-Cola truck. The truck had a variety of drinks it was carrying which spilled onto the roadway.
The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority