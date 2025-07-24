North Houston: Man dead following connected shooting, crash incident near Bush Airport

The Brief Police were called to John F. Kennedy Boulevard near Beltway 8. A man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The incident is reportedly related to a shooting and a crash.



Houston police are investigating a deadly incident that was reported near Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Houston traffic: Beltway 8 and John F Kennedy Boulevard

What we know:

The incident was reported on John F. Kennedy Boulevard near Beltway 8.

Police say a man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Heavy traffic has also been reported in the area.

Investigators with HPD's Homicide and Vehicular Crimes divisions are at the scene.

Police tell FOX 26 that the incident is tied to a shooting and a crash.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.