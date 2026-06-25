Fatal crash shuts down Beltway 8 feeder road in north Harris County

The Brief Crews closed off the eastbound feeder road between TC Jester Boulevard and Ella Boulevard. A sedan partially went under a box truck at the scene. The sedan driver has been pronounced deceased.



A deadly crash in north Harris County led to crews shutting down feeder roads to Beltway 8 on Thursday evening.

Beltway 8: Deadly crash stops feeder traffic

What we know:

The crash was reported on the feeder road of North Sam Houston Parkway West by Sharmon Road.

Precinct 4 authorities have closed off the eastbound exit ramp to Ella Boulevard and the eastbound feeder between Ella and TC Jester Boulevard.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the crash involved a sedan and a box truck. The sedan was allegedly speeding and changed lanes before it went partially under the truck.

The sedan driver has been pronounced deceased at the scene.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

There is no estimate of when the scene will clear.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.