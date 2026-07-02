7 hospitalized after Southwest Houston crash involving bus, multiple vehicles
HOUSTON - Several people are hospitalized after a crash in Southwest Houston that reportedly involved a bus among multiple vehicles.
Southwest Houston traffic: Almeda Road crash
What they're saying:
Officials say the crash happened on Almeda Road near Reed Road.
The incident reportedly involved four personal vehicles and a bus.
Seven people involved have been taken to hospitals for treatment.
No other information is available at this time.
This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Houston Fire Department