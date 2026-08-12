College health tips: Maintaining wellness while on campus

The Brief Heading off to college requires students to take charge of their own medical care and health routines. Experts recommend checking vaccination records, practicing dorm room hygiene, and discussing food allergies with roommates. Regular health checkups and STI testing remain critical preventive steps for young adults on campus.



Students preparing to move into dorms or live away from home for the first time face major changes to their routine, making health preparedness essential.

Being health prepared in college

What you can do:

Young adults need to identify their campus health care providers, confirm their vaccination status for illnesses like meningococcal disease, flu, and COVID, and practice consistent hygiene around roommates.

Managing hidden food allergies and staying proactive about reproductive health and regular testing are also vital components of living independently.

Before leaving for campus, review your immunization records with a doctor and locate the student health clinic. Talk open and honestly with roommates about any severe food allergies, keep emergency epinephrine pens accessible, and practice handwashing and safe habits in shared living spaces.

What they're saying:

"First and foremost, I think it's really important to kind of check in and figure out what your institution, who your healthcare providers are, where those sites are at. There are several vaccinations that can offer tremendous protection. Hygiene is incredibly important even when you go off to college. The highest rate of sexually transmitted infections are in our adolescence with our young adults," says Dr. Irene Stafford with UT Health McGovern Medical School.

Why is it important to manage health in college?

Why you should care:

Living in close quarters like dormitories or fraternity houses increases exposure to germs and contagious illnesses. New roommates and friends may not know about serious medical conditions or severe food allergies, which can lead to accidental exposures if emergency care plans are not shared early.

According to health authorities, 50 percent of all new sexually transmitted infections occur among adolescents and young adults. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends annual testing for sexually active young adults, along with immediate testing whenever exposure is suspected.

Dig deeper:

For more health advice and campus wellness resources, visit the UT Health website.