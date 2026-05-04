Houston traffic: 9 vehicles involved in accident on Gulf Freeway at Telephone Road
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are at the scene of a major crash on the Gulf Freeway in the southeast Houston area on Monday morning.
Houston Transtar is reporting an accident on I-45 southbound at Telephone Road near Gulfgate that has closed the left and center lanes of traffic.
Officials state nine vehicles are involved.
This is a breaking news story. This article will be updated as more information is made available.
The Source: Information provided by Houston Transtar.