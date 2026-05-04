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Houston traffic: 9 vehicles involved in accident on Gulf Freeway at Telephone Road

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Published  May 4, 2026 6:38am CDT
Traffic
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Two lanes of the I-45 Gulf Freeway at Telephone Road are closed after a reported accident on Houston Transtar.
    • Nine vehicles were reportedly involved.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are at the scene of a major crash on the Gulf Freeway in the southeast Houston area on Monday morning.

Houston Transtar is reporting an accident on I-45 southbound at Telephone Road near Gulfgate that has closed the left and center lanes of traffic.

Officials state nine vehicles are involved.

This is a breaking news story. This article will be updated as more information is made available.

The Source: Information provided by Houston Transtar.

TrafficCrime and Public Safety