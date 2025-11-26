Local businesses in northwest Harris County lend a helping hand to Monday's tornado victims

The Brief Roofing Innovations on Tuesday and Wednesday were in Spring handing out Thanksgiving meals to families and contractors impacted by the tornadoes Monday in that area. 2 Pits 1 Guy, a popular BBQ spot in Tomball and also cooked food for first responders after the storms. Homeowners in Spring also shared details about the damage their homes faced during the storm.



On Monday night, storms blew through parts of northwest Harris County damaging homes in multiple subdivisions.

The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in multiple communities, including Spring, Cypress, Klein and others.

Houston tornado: Community members stepping in to help those affected

One day after, Tuesday, homeowners and crews spoke with FOX 26 about the clean-up efforts and what rebuilding looks like.

However, community members stepped up to the plate to help, including Rooftop Innovations, who took Thanksgiving meals, including turkeys to homeowners in need.

"We got together, we got Thanksgiving bags, and we are out hitting the streets making sure they don't have to feed their families tomorrow," said Clayton Townsend with Rooftop Innovations. "So, yesterday, we had these exact bags with $25 gift cards to go purchase their own turkeys, but we went ahead and got the turkeys for them because some of these people got their cars demolished, they don't know how they are going to get to the grocery store. So we want to limit that out, and make sure they have everything that they need," said Townsend.

Clayton Townsend, Arnold Baxter, owner of Rooftop Innovations, and David Sanchez, say they grew up in and around the area where the storm hit, so it was only right for them to give back.

The other side:

2 Pits 1 Guy, a popular BBQ business, also helped out and cooked food for first responders. The owners, Richard Rodriguez and Chris Clarabut spoke to FOX 26 about why they did so.

Rodriguez said he lives in a subdivision that was hit by the tornado and saw his neighbors first picking up the pieces.

"I was home at the time, and the following morning we kept hearing that the subdivision was being shut down by first responders. But here at the restaurant, we said we are going to take food to the first responders. We put together 60 sandwiches and chips for them that morning and me and Chris both jumped in the van and took them over there for 1 o'clock in the afternoon and met with first responders on property at the clubhouse."

Chris said they cooked lots of food for Thanksgiving orders and also meals for the first responders, but it was the right thing to do.

"We just believe that family helps family, and we treat everyone like family," said Chris.