Houston named top relocation destination in the US

Published  November 25, 2024 9:34am CST
FILE - Houston city skyline, Houston, Texas. (Loop Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Houston is the most-searched US city for people in search of a new job, according to a new study.
    • Houston finished atop the list, ahead of New York, San Antonio and San Diego.
    • The study credits Houston's affordability and job market for the high ranking.

HOUSTON - Houston is the top relocation destination for people looking to move for work in 2025, according to a new study.

The study from the resume help website Jobseeker analyzed national search data and found that Houston was the most-searched U.S. city for domestic relocation.

The study credits Houston's affordability and job market for the high ranking.

Jobseeker says Houston's cost of living is an estimated 48.5% lower than New York City, which placed in second on the list.

The study also noted Texas' lack of state income tax as an enticing factor for people looking to move.

Houston was the top searched destination for people in several cities, including Charlotte, Chicago, Denver, Jacksonville, New York City and San Antonio.

Top 5 Destinations for Relocation within US

  1. Houston
  2. New York
  3. San Antonio
  4. San Diego
  5. Chicago

The Source

  • Information in this article comes from a recent Jobseeker.com study which pulled information from Google Keyword Planner in September 2024.