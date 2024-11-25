Houston named top relocation destination in the US

article

The Brief Houston is the most-searched US city for people in search of a new job, according to a new study. Houston finished atop the list, ahead of New York, San Antonio and San Diego. The study credits Houston's affordability and job market for the high ranking.



Houston is the top relocation destination for people looking to move for work in 2025, according to a new study.

The study from the resume help website Jobseeker analyzed national search data and found that Houston was the most-searched U.S. city for domestic relocation.

The study credits Houston's affordability and job market for the high ranking.

Jobseeker says Houston's cost of living is an estimated 48.5% lower than New York City, which placed in second on the list.

The study also noted Texas' lack of state income tax as an enticing factor for people looking to move.

Source: Jobseeker

Houston was the top searched destination for people in several cities, including Charlotte, Chicago, Denver, Jacksonville, New York City and San Antonio.

Top 5 Destinations for Relocation within US

Houston New York San Antonio San Diego Chicago