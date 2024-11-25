Houston named top relocation destination in the US
HOUSTON - Houston is the top relocation destination for people looking to move for work in 2025, according to a new study.
The study from the resume help website Jobseeker analyzed national search data and found that Houston was the most-searched U.S. city for domestic relocation.
The study credits Houston's affordability and job market for the high ranking.
Jobseeker says Houston's cost of living is an estimated 48.5% lower than New York City, which placed in second on the list.
The study also noted Texas' lack of state income tax as an enticing factor for people looking to move.
Source: Jobseeker
Houston was the top searched destination for people in several cities, including Charlotte, Chicago, Denver, Jacksonville, New York City and San Antonio.
Top 5 Destinations for Relocation within US
- Houston
- New York
- San Antonio
- San Diego
- Chicago