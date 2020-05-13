Houston Together Virtual Job fairs to fill 300 jobs

article

Mayor Turner announced two virtual job fairs organized by the city on May 14. The job fairs will help fill 300 new temporary positions.

The Houston Together Virtual Job fairs will take place on May 14 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Microsoft Teams.

The Houston Health Department says they are looking to increase their staff to help monitor and contain COVID-19.

Available positions include contact tracers, call-center representatives, community involvement coordinators, epidemiologists, nurses, and other jobs.

Anyone interested in participating in this job fair can CLICK HERE.