Houston toddler dies after adult brother accidentally backs over child

A 2-year-old girl died Saturday night after she was accidentally struck by a pickup truck driven by her adult brother in the parking lot of the Lenora Apartments.

Toddler dies after being hit by pickup

What we know:

Sgt. Thomas Fendia with the Austin Police Department's Vehicle Crimes Division's Crash Reconstruction Unit said the incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. in the 7900 block of Leonora. A family member was unloading groceries when the toddler, while playing with a sibling, ran into the parking lot roadway.

Unaware of her presence behind the vehicle due to the confusion of unloading groceries, her adult brother, described as being in his early 20s, got into his pickup truck and began backing out. He then struck the little girl.

Family members immediately realized what had happened, stopped the vehicle, and attempted to render aid, trying to get her back into the house and assist her. They promptly called 911. Firefighters from the Houston Fire Department responded and continued to provide aid as they transported the child to Texas Children's Hospital. Sadly, the girl succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

The Houston Police Department's DWI Task Force evaluated the driver and found him not to be intoxicated. Sgt. Fendia said preliminary information and the initial investigation suggest this was "just a terrible incident."

While the adult brother is currently not facing any charges in terms of going to jail, Sgt. Fendia indicated that he is believed to be at fault for the crash. However, he emphasized that this is in the initial stages of the investigation, and no arrests are foreseen "unless any additional information comes to light through our investigation."

What we don't know:

The toddler and the adult brother's identities have not been released.