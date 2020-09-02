Houston to roll out antibody testing survey to better understand spread of COVID-19

Houstonians may be randomly selected to be part of a new antibody testing survey.

The survey is being conducted by the Houston Health Department in collaboration with the CDC, Rice University, and Baylor College of Medicine. It will allow the city to understand how many people in the city were previously infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

The tests will identify the presence of antibodies, proteins the body’s immune system makes to fight infections. Antibody testing does not replace oral or nasal swab viral testing that looks for current infection.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Teams consisting of Houston Health Department staff and Houston Fire Department paramedics will visit randomly selected homes across Houston, asking household members to answer survey questions and provide a blood sample.

Phase one is set to take place Sept. 8-24, with phase two starting in the winter of 2021.

Advertisement

“If we knock on your door, I strongly encourage you and your loved ones to participate in this important survey,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. “The data you provide by participating will help inform strategies to mitigate the effects of COVID-19.”

Only homes approached by the teams are eligible to participate, and participation is voluntary. The teams will be identifiable by their Better. Together. shirts.