Houston to participate in nationwide memorial for COVID-19 victims

article

Mayor Sylvester Turner announced that the City of Houston will participate in the national Memorial remember the lives lost to COVID-19 by turning city hall and other buildings amber at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 19.

The memorial will take place in Washington D.C. and other cities across the country.

RELATED: Gov. Abbott to hold roundtable discussion in Houston, provide COVID-19 update

The memorial in D.C will feature the lighting of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and the illumination of buildings and the ringing of church bells in a national moment of unity and remembrance.

In Houston, the lighting ceremony will include the following buildings.

City Hall

Partnership Tower

The Wortham

Jones Hall

7 Wonders (Theatre District - west of the Wortham)

The Lyric Center

Main Street square

Montrose Highway 59 bridges/Interstate 69

The Wharf (art piece in front of the GRB)

Uptown Houston / Post Oak Boulevard

George Bush Airport

Hobby Airport

Advertisement

The city of Houston also encourages all houses of worship and places of business that have bells to join our neighboring cities nationwide to toll the bells at 4:30 p.m. in unity to honor the lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is important that our City and country unite at this time and reflect on the devastating impact COVID-19 has inflicted on our communities. A lot of families are grieving the loss of a loved one. Hosting a memorial and remembering people who died due to complications from the virus will be a nonpartisan event. I encourage everyone to join us by illuminating your building, ringing a bell, and watching the virtual program," said Mayor Sylvester Turner.