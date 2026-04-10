$20K bond for Splendora High School teacher accused of hoax

The Brief Nicole Truelove, 53, is charged with filing a false report and tampering with evidence. Her bond is set at $20,000. She is accused of injuring herself in a "hoax" that prompted a school lockdown and a huge police response.



Bond was set at $20,000 for a Splendora High School teacher accused of a hoax that prompted a huge law enforcement response at the school on Thursday.

Nicole Truelove, 53, is charged with filing a false report and tampering with evidence.

What's new:

On Friday, the judge set her bond at $5,000 for the charge of filing a false report and $15,000 for the tampering with evidence charge.

She is also required to submit to GPS monitoring and must stay away from all schools and Splendora ISD properties if she is released on bond.

Teacher accused of hoax

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says they received a panic alarm that was activated by a teacher around 8:45 a.m. Thursday. Officials say about 100 officers from at least nine agencies responded to the school.

When they arrived, officials say the school was already being placed on lockdown. The school notified parents that police were investigating a report of a "physical altercation" involving a student and a staff member.

The lockdown was changed to a secure hold around 9:50 a.m. as the investigation continued.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation revealed that a student did not assault the teacher, and her injuries were self-inflicted. Officials say the evidence supports that the incident was "a hoax". The sheriff’s office says a blade was found in her possession.

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office did not reveal any details on the motivation behind the alleged hoax.