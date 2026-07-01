Hard of hearing man last seen near Downtown Houston

The Brief Javier Macias was last seen Monday on Hogan Street. Officials say Macias is deaf. Anyone with information can contact Houston Police.



A man was reported missing after he was last seen Monday evening near Downtown Houston.

Houston missing: Javier Macias

What we know:

Officials say 50-year-old Javier Macias was last seen at about 5 p.m. Monday on Hogan Street, near North Main and Quitman Streets.

Macias is said to be 5'9" tall, weighs about 200 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black shorts, and black sandals.

Police say Macias is deaf and he may be walking with a cane.

What we don't know:

There are no details about Macias' current whereabouts.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department (832-394-1840) and mention case number 830418-26.