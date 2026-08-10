Houston Texans vs. Chargers preseason opener: Game preview, kickoff time and roster battles

The Brief Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans Date and Time: Thursday, Aug. 13 | Kickoff at 7 p.m. CDT Location: Reliant Stadium — Houston



Football is officially coming back to Houston as head coach DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans open their 2026 NFL preseason Thursday when they host the Los Angeles Chargers.

Coming off two consecutive playoff seasons, the Texans enter August with high expectations.

The Texans have three preseason games before roster cutdown day. This opening game will offer an opportunity to test rookies and get a gauge on positional depth and team chemistry.

Three Storylines to Watch in the Preseason Opener

Although you want to start any season with a win, preseason success goes beyond winning and losing.

This game will help coaches and fans evaluate how months of offseason work and training camp translate into a full-speed football game.

Here are three key storylines to track during game one:

1. Knocking the rust off: Finding the right balance with starter reps

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 07: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans looks to pass the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on December 07, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Expand

The biggest question in any preseason opener is how much Ryans and the coaching staff choose to play the primary starters.

The Goal: Get C.J. Stroud and the starters a quick series to shake off rust without risking injury.

What to Watch: Look for clean communication, sharp execution, and strong offensive line play before the backups take over.

2. The Battle for Roster Spots at the Bottom of the Depth Chart

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 01: Keylan Rutledge #OL44 of Georgia Tech participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 1, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

While the stars get the early spotlight, preseason games are won and lost by depth players fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Interior Line & Right Tackle: Watch the starting center competition between rookie Keylan Rutledge and veteran Jake Andrews, along with the tackle rotation keeping C.J. Stroud clean.

Linebacker & Secondary Depth: Keep an eye on who claims the third linebacker spot behind Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To'oTo'o, as well as the fight for backup cornerback and safety snaps.

3. Rookie Debut & Early Execution

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 24: Kayden McDonald (R) of Ohio State poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (L) celebrates after being selected thirty-sixth overall pick by the Houston Texans during Round Two of the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure St Expand

Live-game reps hit differently than practice snaps, making this opener a crucial test for the incoming draft class and undrafted free agents.

Speed of the Game: Watch how quickly rookie contributors process play-calling, react to NFL speed, and handle assignments under the stadium lights.

Flashes vs. Mistakes: Coaches want to see physical tools convert into splash plays without giving up mental errors like pre-snap penalties or blown coverages.

Final Thought

The score won't count toward the standings, but Thursday night will set the tone for the Texans' season.

Between shaking off starter rust and settling position battles, this opener is the first step in proving Houston is ready to build on its playoff momentum.