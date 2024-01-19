Houston Texans send football fans off to Baltimore at IAH pep rally

Houston Texans fans are making the trip from H-Town to Baltimore to support their hometown team in the playoffs. The Texans cheerleaders, mascot, and fans gathered in Terminal C at Bush Intercontinental Airport for a pep rally for the fans flying across the country to see the Texans play.

"Houston right now is on fire, and I’m pumped up for this game," said Mirio Deleon, a Texans fan.

The sea of Battle Red is headed north to pummel their purple opponents.

TEXANS: Houston Texans to face Baltimore Ravens in AFC Divisional Round on Saturday

"I expect them to go in and handle business and shock the world how they have all year," said Joshua Moore, another Texans fan.

Playing on enemy turf, Texans fans are hoping for a road-game playoff victory.

"I think by seven. It will be a close game," said Deleon.

Many Texans fans are hoping their favorite player will show out on Saturday.

"Look out for C.J. Stroud," said Deleon.

"Singletary, run the ball. That’s what we’re going to do," said another fan.

There were even some Ravens fans in Texas territory.

"We'll see. The Ravens are good this year, so hopefully the Texans will bring their A-game, and it’ll be a good game," said Christian Vito, a Raven fan.

"Our hometown team is our hometown team, but I think y'all have a really good shot at making it. Especially with all that cold weather because it is cold back home," said Johnie Walker, another Ravens fan.