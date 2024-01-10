Houston Texans owner is fighting son’s claims that she’s incapacitated and needs guardian

The owner of the Houston Texans is fighting efforts by one of her sons to have her declared incapacitated and have a guardian appointed for her, according to court records.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 02: Houston Texans owner Janice McNair and Cal McNair at NRG Stadium on Pink Ribbon Day on October 02, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The news of infighting among the family comes as the Texans, who won the AFC South this season, get ready to host the Cleveland Browns on Saturday in their first playoff appearance since the 2019 season.

Robert Cary McNair Jr. filed his application for appointment of a guardian for Janice McNair, 87, in November with probate court in Harris County, where Houston is located. The application, which details his reasons for why he is seeking to have her declared incapacitated, was temporarily sealed last month by a judge.

In court documents filed last month, attorneys for Janice McNair and her son Cal McNair, who is chairman and CEO of the Texans, said the McNairs were "shocked" by Cary McNair’s "drastic and unwarranted measures of alleging his mother is incapacitated, seeking to terminate her rights, and appoint himself as her guardian to control her personal, financial, and medical decisions. Ms. McNair and Cal are firmly against any allegation or implication that Ms. McNair is incapacitated or needs a guardianship."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.