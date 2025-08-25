Houston Texans' Joe Mixon Out for First Four Games: Team Looks to Nick Chubb and Others to Fill the Gap

The Brief Joe Mixon, last season's leading rusher for the Texans, will miss the first four games due to a non-football injury. The team will rely on Nick Chubb, Dameon Pierce, rookie Woody Marks, and Dare Ogunbowale to support their rushing attack. Mixon's absence challenges the Texans to maintain their offensive strategy with their running back depth.



The Houston Texans announced Monday that running back Joe Mixon will miss the first four games of the regular season due to a non-football injury.

Mixon added to the Non-Injury List: Will miss at least 4 games

Mixon, who was previously on the Active/Non-Football Injury list, will be moved to the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list effective tomorrow at 3 p.m. CST.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 27: Joe Mixon #28 of the Houston Texans reacts during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The designation means Mixon will be unable to practice or play until after the Texans' fourth game of the season.

What they're saying:

The team has not disclosed the nature of Mixon's injury, but it is unrelated to football activities.

"We will provide further updates at an appropriate time," the Texans said in a statement.

How does Mixon's injury impact the team?

Big picture view:

Mixon was the Texans' top rusher last season, racking up 1,016 yards and scoring 11 touchdowns. He was set to be a key player in the Texans' offense this year, as the team has been focused on building a strong running game during the offseason.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 16: Nick Chubb #21 of the Houston Texans carries the ball carries the ball during first half of the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on August 16, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

With Mixon out for the first four games, the Texans will rely on newly acquired running back Nick Chubb, along with Dameon Pierce, rookie Woody Marks, and Dare Ogunbowale to step up until Mixon is healthy again.

The team will need these players to fill the gap and keep their running game strong as they start the season without their leading rusher.