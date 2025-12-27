Houston Texans get third-straight playoff berth after win over Chargers

article

The Brief The Houston Texans clinched a playoff spot with a 20-16 win over the Chargers. C.J. Stroud threw two early touchdowns as Houston won its eighth straight game. The Texans will finish the regular season against the Colts before a wild-card matchup.



The Houston Texans are heading to the playoffs for the third year in a row after Saturday night's 20-16 win against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Texans (11-5) win was their eighth in a row, their longest streak since 2018.

Houston Texans beat Chargers

By the numbers:

Star QB C.J. Stroud threw for two long touchdowns on Houston’s first two drives of the game, giving them an early 14-0 lead. Stroud completed his first six throws of the game. He finished 16 of 28 for 244 yards and two interceptions.

Derwin James Jr. intercepted Stroud in the second quarter, but the Chargers only managed a 27-yard field goal by Cameron Dicker on the turnover to trail 14-3.

By the end of the third, the Chargers dragged at 17-10 after a Texan field goal and an LA touchdown.

In the final quarter, the Texans put in one more field goal to make it 20, and the Chargers made a final rushing touchdown to bring the game within a single possession. It wasn't enough, however, and the Texans earned their playoff berth.

Texans to the playoffs

What's next:

The Texans will play the Indianapolis Colts to end the regular season.

Their first playoff game will be a wild-card match.