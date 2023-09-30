Houston police are investigating after a teen was shot in the Northshore neighborhood Friday night.

The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. in the 12200 block of Fleming.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting on Fleming.

According to police, a group of teens were involved in a fight, and someone in the group opened fire.

A 17-year-old male was shot in the torso. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

No suspects have been identified at this time.