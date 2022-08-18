Surveillance video shows someone shoot a 15-year-old boy in the back and then kick him a few times before running away, Houston police say.

The shooting was reported around 12:16 a.m. Thursday in the 9400 block of Clearwood Street.

According to police, the boy went to a gas station to try to buy chips and a soda and then walked across the street.

He was between two apartment complexes when someone ran up from the sidewalk, shot the teen, and then kicked him a few times before taking off on foot, police say.

The teen was reportedly shot twice in the back. He was taken to the hospital. According to HPD, doctors say the boy may now be paralyzed.

Police say video shows a white car pull up shortly before the shooting, but it’s not known if the vehicle is related.

Authorities are still searching for the shooter. The investigation is ongoing.