Houston teen shared experience after surviving tough bout with COVID-19

A Houston 18-year-old was released from a hospital Sunday after roughly two-weeks in intensive care with Coronavirus COVID-19.

“I don’t wish that upon any of my enemies,” said 18-year-old Larissa Raudales. “The only thing I thought is, am I going to die. It’s horrible.”

The rising high school senior says she doesn’t have any underlying medical issues, but COVID-19 made breathing a challenge.

“I have no idea how I got COVID,” said Raudales. “Your throat starts closing up. By the time I couldn’t breathe, I [wondered] am I ever going to be able to see my family again.”

According to Harris County Public Health, almost 10 percent of COVID-19 cases within the county involve children between 10 and 19-years-old. However, the largest amount of people testing positive is the young adult group. Roughly a quarter of confirmed positive Coronavirus cases in Harris County involve those between 20-29 years-old.

In recent interviews, national and local experts have noticed more young people testing positive for the Coronavirus.

“We’re seeing a shift in those being infected from older folks requiring hospitalization, towards younger folks,” said Dr. David Persse from Houston’s Health Authority. “We’re not reporting as many people in their teens or twenties that have died, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have people in the intensive care unit from those age groups.”

Larissa in now home feeling better. The teen says she’s thankful for the doctors and nurses that helped her feel better.

“People are just forgetting about the virus,” said Raudales. “I don’t know how they don’t listen. They should protect themselves.”