An 18-year-old has been charged with capital murder in Harris County for the death of a 19-year-old in 2023.

Jonathan Hernandez was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of Luis Deleon who was reported missing on April 4, 2023.

Houston Police Department detectives say they found human remains on April 20, 2023, near the railroad tracks at 2101 Lee Street which were later identified as Deleon's.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences determined Deleon had suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. According to court records, Deleon had been shot in the side of his head.

Delon was reported to be last seen at 4414 Navigation Boulevard. Hernandez was determined to be a suspect after officials believe the 18-year-old shot Deleon during a robbery.

Court documents state Hernandez seemed to have driven Deleon's car to a car wash after the shooting to wash out any blood inside of the car.

Hernandez was formally charged on April 27, 2023, and was recently arrested in Mexico by members of the U.S. Marshals Office's Fugitive Task Force in collaboration with Mexican authorities on Febr. 15.

He was extradited to Texas and is currently in the Harris County Jail.