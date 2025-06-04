Expand / Collapse search

HISD teacher recommended for termination after locking special needs students in cabinet

Published  June 4, 2025 3:01pm CDT
The Brief

    • An investigation alleges that a Moreno Elementary School teacher locked several special needs students in a cabinet.
    • The mother of an autistic first-grader involved expressed shock and anger, stating that the school did not provide detailed information about the incident.
    • The district has placed the teacher on leave, and the mother is considering legal action against the teacher.

HOUSTON - A Houston Independent School District (HISD) teacher at Moreno Elementary School has been recommended for termination following parent allegations that the teacher locked several special needs students in a cabinet.

‘I’m advocating for my child'

What they're saying:

The incident involved an autistic first-grader among the students allegedly placed in a cabinet by their special education teacher. The child's mother, Mrs. Mejia, expressed shock and anger upon learning about the situation.

"When I first got the news about it, I was honestly shocked. And I was very angry," said Mrs. Mejia. "I'm advocating for my child, making sure my child is okay, making sure she has a good day."

Parents at Moreno Elementary received a voicemail from Principal Ruben Pineda, stating, "Please be advised that a teacher has been temporarily reassigned pending the outcome of an internal investigation regarding a personal matter."

Mrs. Mejia noted, "I don’t even really know what fully transpired. I just know that she was put in a cabinet which for me is really surface level. They didn’t elaborate."

HISD statement

The other side:

In response to inquiries, HISD provided a statement: "The Houston Independent School District was made aware of an incident on May 22 involving a special education teacher at Moreno Elementary School. The teacher was immediately put on leave, and an investigation was initiated. Following a thorough review by District administrators, the teacher has been recommended for termination."

What we don't know:

HISD says the teacher's name will not be released due to legal matters.

What's next:

Mrs. Mejia is considering pressing charges against the teacher and is seeking legal representation to pursue a lawsuit.

The Source: FOX 26's Jonathan Mejia spoke with a parent of one of the students involved in the incident. HISD sent FOX 26 a statement regarding the investigation involving the special needs teacher.

