HISD teacher recommended for termination after locking special needs students in cabinet
HOUSTON - A Houston Independent School District (HISD) teacher at Moreno Elementary School has been recommended for termination following parent allegations that the teacher locked several special needs students in a cabinet.
‘I’m advocating for my child'
What they're saying:
The incident involved an autistic first-grader among the students allegedly placed in a cabinet by their special education teacher. The child's mother, Mrs. Mejia, expressed shock and anger upon learning about the situation.
"When I first got the news about it, I was honestly shocked. And I was very angry," said Mrs. Mejia. "I'm advocating for my child, making sure my child is okay, making sure she has a good day."
Parents at Moreno Elementary received a voicemail from Principal Ruben Pineda, stating, "Please be advised that a teacher has been temporarily reassigned pending the outcome of an internal investigation regarding a personal matter."
Mrs. Mejia noted, "I don’t even really know what fully transpired. I just know that she was put in a cabinet which for me is really surface level. They didn’t elaborate."
HISD statement
The other side:
In response to inquiries, HISD provided a statement: "The Houston Independent School District was made aware of an incident on May 22 involving a special education teacher at Moreno Elementary School. The teacher was immediately put on leave, and an investigation was initiated. Following a thorough review by District administrators, the teacher has been recommended for termination."
What we don't know:
HISD says the teacher's name will not be released due to legal matters.
What's next:
Mrs. Mejia is considering pressing charges against the teacher and is seeking legal representation to pursue a lawsuit.
The Source: FOX 26's Jonathan Mejia spoke with a parent of one of the students involved in the incident. HISD sent FOX 26 a statement regarding the investigation involving the special needs teacher.