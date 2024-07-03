A man was shot to death while buying food at a taco truck in southwest Houston early Wednesday morning, police say.

The shooting was reported shortly before 2 a.m. in the 8200 block of Richmond Avenue.

MORE NEWS: Houston elderly man found DEAD in his apartment, possibly stabbed: police

According to police, the man was buying tacos when a white Mercedes car pulled up, and two masked men got out and started shooting. Police say there were about nine pistol casings on the scene.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

The man, possibly in his 30s, was struck by the gunfire and died at the scene.

Police say it’s unclear at this time what prompted the shooting.