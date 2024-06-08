Houston police responded to the Mid-West area early Saturday morning for an alleged shooting.

Around 5:45 a.m. HPD authorities responded to reports of shots fired in the 9600 block of Meadowvale Drive. Officials say there was one shooter and a victim had left the scene.

The suspect remained in the residence, refusing to come out, Houston police say. SWAT units were called and arrived at the address.

According to officials, the victim returned to the scene, and it was confirmed they had not been hit by gunfire.

HPD states SWAT was able to speak with the suspect and get him to exit the residence.

No other information has been reported on what led to the initial shooting call and if the suspect will face charges. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.