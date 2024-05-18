Houston storms: Distribution centers open for food, water on Saturday

Many Houstonians are still without power after the deadly storms went through the city on Thursday making it hard to access food and water.

The City of Houston and other organizations have opened distribution centers around the city to help those who need relief during this time.

Here is a list of Houston area locations that are operating as distribution centers on Saturday, May 17.

DISTRIBUTION CENTERS

The following distribution centers will have ice and water and act as a drive-thru distribution center.

Northshore Fellowship Church

444 Maxey Street, Houston, TX 77013

3 to 5 p.m.

Iglesia Fe y Poder

6714 Navigation Boulevard, Houston, TX 77011

3 to 5 p.m.

Kingwood Community Church

4102 Rustic Woods Kingwood, TX 77345

1 to 7 p.m.

Woodlands Community Center

212 Parkview Houston, TX 77009

2 to 7 p.m.

Metropolitan Multi-Service Center

1745 W. Gray St Houston, TX 77019

3 to 7 p.m.

Radack Community Center

18650 Clay Road, Houston, TX 77084

Water and ice: 10 a.m. until supplies run out

Food and water: 2:30 p.m. until supplies run out

Weekley Community Center

8440 Greenhouse Road, Cypress, TX 77433

Food and water: 2:30 p.m. until supplies run out