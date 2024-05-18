Houston storms: Distribution centers open for food, water on Saturday
HOUSTON - Many Houstonians are still without power after the deadly storms went through the city on Thursday making it hard to access food and water.
The City of Houston and other organizations have opened distribution centers around the city to help those who need relief during this time.
Here is a list of Houston area locations that are operating as distribution centers on Saturday, May 17.
DISTRIBUTION CENTERS
The following distribution centers will have ice and water and act as a drive-thru distribution center.
Northshore Fellowship Church
444 Maxey Street, Houston, TX 77013
3 to 5 p.m.
Iglesia Fe y Poder
6714 Navigation Boulevard, Houston, TX 77011
3 to 5 p.m.
Kingwood Community Church
4102 Rustic Woods Kingwood, TX 77345
1 to 7 p.m.
Woodlands Community Center
212 Parkview Houston, TX 77009
2 to 7 p.m.
Metropolitan Multi-Service Center
1745 W. Gray St Houston, TX 77019
3 to 7 p.m.
Radack Community Center
18650 Clay Road, Houston, TX 77084
Water and ice: 10 a.m. until supplies run out
Food and water: 2:30 p.m. until supplies run out
Weekley Community Center
8440 Greenhouse Road, Cypress, TX 77433
Food and water: 2:30 p.m. until supplies run out