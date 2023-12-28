Houston police say a driver was arrested after authorities pulled over a stolen ambulance early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. near Southridge Street and Crestmont Street.

Police say Harris County deputies spotted a stolen private ambulance in the area and pulled the driver over.

Police say a stolen ambulance was found on Thursday morning.

The driver was arrested for theft, according to Houston police.

Because the incident occurred in the Houston city limits, the police department took custody of the suspect.