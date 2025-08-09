Male and female shoot each other outside Houston apartment complex; another person detained, police say

The Brief Police responded to a shooting call on Sterlingshire Street on Friday night. A male and female allegedly shot each other during an altercation at an apartment complex. Another female who was with the male was detained after they drove from the scene.



Houston police are calling on the public to help piece together why a male and female allegedly shot each other on Friday night.

Houston Sterlingshire shooting: Two injured after allegedly shooting each other

What we know:

At about 9:30 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a shooting report in the 9000 block of Sterlingshire Street, near Mesa Drive.

When officers arrived, they apparently learned that a male and female shot each other during an altercation in an apartment parking lot.

The female was taken to a hospital from the scene, and she is expected to recover.

Police say the male left the scene in a vehicle with another female, and they were found at another location nearby.

The male was taken to a hospital from there. The second female was detained.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified. There is no information on everyone's relationship with one another, what led up to the shooting, or why the second female was detained.

The male's condition is unknown at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Major Assaults Division: 713-308-8800

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)