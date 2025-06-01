Southeast Houston: Assault suspect arrested following apartment standoff, police say

The Brief Police responded to a call early Sunday morning to the Hycohen Residency Apartments. Officers arrested an assault suspect after making their way into an apartment. No injuries were reported.



A suspect is in police custody following a standoff in southeast Houston early Sunday morning.

Police standoff at Houston's Hycohen Apartments

What we know:

Police were called to the Hyochen Residency Apartments shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday. Lt. Ali says there was a disturbance call between a male and a female.

Officers at the scene made contact with the female who was determined to be an assault victim.

Officers reached the Harris County District Attorney's Office to approve felony assault charges against the male.

Police tried to speak to the male who was inside an apartment, but Lt. Ali says the suspect didn't comply.

Officers secured the area and made their way into the apartment. The suspect was taken into custody, and no injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

No one involved in this incident has been identified at this time.