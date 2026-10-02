Annual Houston 'Stand Down' connects local Veterans to critical services
HOUSTON - The 33rd Annual Houston Stand Down returned to bring hundreds of free services, career opportunities, and essential resources to Greater Houston’s veteran community in a single day.
Everything Under One Roof
Big picture view:
Hosted on Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 170 Heights Blvd., the Houston Stand Down supports veterans across all life stages and economic backgrounds.
Designed as a one-stop hub, this longstanding event brings together public agencies, non-profits, healthcare providers, and local employers. Participating veterans gain immediate access to a wide spectrum of support, including:
- Housing & Basic Needs: Rapid-rehousing resources, same-day shelter assistance, food aid, and homeownership guidance.
- Healthcare & Wellness: Mental health treatment, health screenings, and VA benefits counseling.
- Career & Education: Workforce development, job placement with participating employers, professional clothing, and degree guidance.
Serving Greater Houston's veteran community
What they're saying:
With over 300,000 veterans residing in the Greater Houston area, the event addresses a broad range of needs—from individuals navigating life transitions or career changes to those facing housing instability or substance-use challenges. The event is open to all veterans, their families, and surviving spouses.
"I was incarcerated for eight years, right, and upon leaving that, you know, you have to find that community again, and I came to Houston," Air Force Veteran David De’La’O said. "I was able to find a community with the Houston Stand Down and all the great, great resources that are provided."
How To Get Help?
Government Benefits & Claims Support:
- Harris County Veteran Services Department: Assists veterans and dependents with filing VA compensation, pension claims, and accessing local county programs (Call: 281-876-6600).
- Texas Veterans Commission (TVC): Provides state-level advocacy, education benefits (such as the Hazlewood Act tuition exemption), and employment services.
Healthcare & Mental Health:
- Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center: Main regional VA hospital offering comprehensive primary care, specialized medical services, surgical procedures, and emergency care (Call: 713-791-1414).
- VA Houston Mental Health Services: Provides inpatient/outpatient therapy, PTSD treatment programs, and substance use disorder support (Mental Health Line: 713-794-7561).
- Veterans Crisis Line: 24/7 confidential support for veterans in crisis or their loved ones (Call 988, then press 1, or text 838255).
Housing & Homelessness Prevention:
- U.S. VETS – Houston: Offers transitional and permanent supportive housing, rapid re-housing through SSVF programs, and case management services (Call: 832-203-1626).
- National Call Center for Homeless Veterans: 24/7 hotline connecting veterans experiencing or facing homelessness directly to local VA resources (Call: 1-877-426-2737).
Employment, Career & Basic Needs:
- Career Gear Houston: Focuses on workforce development, interview preparation, and professional attire for veterans re-entering the workforce.
- Career and Recovery Resources, Inc.: Provides career counseling, job placement assistance, and supportive services for returning veterans (Call: 713-754-7050).
The Source: Houston Stand Down and other organizations onsite.