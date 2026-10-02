Annual Houston 'Stand Down' connects local Veterans to critical services

The Brief Houston Stand Down aims to offer extensive support to the local population of over 300,000 veterans through dedicated community organizations. Veterans can easily access vital services including VA claims support, comprehensive medical care, housing assistance, and job placement all under one roof. These free resources are available to former service members and their families through both government agencies and local non-profits.



The 33rd Annual Houston Stand Down returned to bring hundreds of free services, career opportunities, and essential resources to Greater Houston’s veteran community in a single day.

Everything Under One Roof

Big picture view:

Hosted on Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 170 Heights Blvd., the Houston Stand Down supports veterans across all life stages and economic backgrounds.

Designed as a one-stop hub, this longstanding event brings together public agencies, non-profits, healthcare providers, and local employers. Participating veterans gain immediate access to a wide spectrum of support, including:

Housing & Basic Needs: Rapid-rehousing resources, same-day shelter assistance, food aid, and homeownership guidance.

Healthcare & Wellness: Mental health treatment, health screenings, and VA benefits counseling.

Career & Education: Workforce development, job placement with participating employers, professional clothing, and degree guidance.

Serving Greater Houston's veteran community

What they're saying:

With over 300,000 veterans residing in the Greater Houston area, the event addresses a broad range of needs—from individuals navigating life transitions or career changes to those facing housing instability or substance-use challenges. The event is open to all veterans, their families, and surviving spouses.

"I was incarcerated for eight years, right, and upon leaving that, you know, you have to find that community again, and I came to Houston," Air Force Veteran David De’La’O said. "I was able to find a community with the Houston Stand Down and all the great, great resources that are provided."

How To Get Help?

Government Benefits & Claims Support:

Harris County Veteran Services Department : Assists veterans and dependents with filing VA compensation, pension claims, and accessing local county programs (Call: 281-876-6600). Assists veterans and dependents with filing VA compensation, pension claims, and accessing local county programs (Call: 281-876-6600).

Texas Veterans Commission (TVC): Provides state-level advocacy, education benefits (such as the Hazlewood Act tuition exemption), and employment services. Provides state-level advocacy, education benefits (such as the Hazlewood Act tuition exemption), and employment services.

Healthcare & Mental Health:

Housing & Homelessness Prevention:

Employment, Career & Basic Needs: