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Annual Houston 'Stand Down' connects local Veterans to critical services

By
FOX 26 Houston
Veterans Issues
Published October 2, 2026 4:12 PM CDT
Published October 2, 2026 4:12 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Houston Stand Down aims to offer extensive support to the local population of over 300,000 veterans through dedicated community organizations.
    • Veterans can easily access vital services including VA claims support, comprehensive medical care, housing assistance, and job placement all under one roof.
    • These free resources are available to former service members and their families through both government agencies and local non-profits.

HOUSTON - The 33rd Annual Houston Stand Down returned to bring hundreds of free services, career opportunities, and essential resources to Greater Houston’s veteran community in a single day. 

Everything Under One Roof

Big picture view:

Hosted on Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 170 Heights Blvd., the Houston Stand Down supports veterans across all life stages and economic backgrounds.

Designed as a one-stop hub, this longstanding event brings together public agencies, non-profits, healthcare providers, and local employers. Participating veterans gain immediate access to a wide spectrum of support, including:

  • Housing & Basic Needs: Rapid-rehousing resources, same-day shelter assistance, food aid, and homeownership guidance.
  • Healthcare & Wellness: Mental health treatment, health screenings, and VA benefits counseling.
  • Career & Education: Workforce development, job placement with participating employers, professional clothing, and degree guidance.

Serving Greater Houston's veteran community

What they're saying:

With over 300,000 veterans residing in the Greater Houston area, the event addresses a broad range of needs—from individuals navigating life transitions or career changes to those facing housing instability or substance-use challenges. The event is open to all veterans, their families, and surviving spouses.

"I was incarcerated for eight years, right, and upon leaving that, you know, you have to find that community again, and I came to Houston," Air Force Veteran David De’La’O said. "I was able to find a community with the Houston Stand Down and all the great, great resources that are provided."

Annual Houston event connects veterans to local resources
Annual Houston event connects veterans to local resources

Annual Houston event connects veterans to local resources

The 33rd annual "Stand Down" event happened in Houston on Friday, connecting veterans and families to basic resources. An Air Force veterans talked to FOX 26's Angie Rodriguez about his rough journey after leaving the force and how the event renewed his sense of hope.

How To Get Help?

Government Benefits & Claims Support:

Healthcare & Mental Health:

  • Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center: Main regional VA hospital offering comprehensive primary care, specialized medical services, surgical procedures, and emergency care (Call: 713-791-1414).
  • VA Houston Mental Health Services: Provides inpatient/outpatient therapy, PTSD treatment programs, and substance use disorder support (Mental Health Line: 713-794-7561).
  • Veterans Crisis Line: 24/7 confidential support for veterans in crisis or their loved ones (Call 988, then press 1, or text 838255).

Housing & Homelessness Prevention:

  • U.S. VETS – Houston: Offers transitional and permanent supportive housing, rapid re-housing through SSVF programs, and case management services (Call: 832-203-1626).
  • National Call Center for Homeless Veterans: 24/7 hotline connecting veterans experiencing or facing homelessness directly to local VA resources (Call: 1-877-426-2737).

Employment, Career & Basic Needs:

  • Career Gear Houston: Focuses on workforce development, interview preparation, and professional attire for veterans re-entering the workforce.
  • Career and Recovery Resources, Inc.: Provides career counseling, job placement assistance, and supportive services for returning veterans (Call: 713-754-7050).

The Source: Houston Stand Down and other organizations onsite.

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